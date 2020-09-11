Lisa Dawn Dorris
December 17, 1972 - September 9, 2020
Brunswick, Georgia- At the age of 47, Lisa Dawn Dorris passed away in Glynn County, Georgia, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.
Born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Lisa was the daughter of Larry Dorris and the late Edna Pennycuff Dorris. Having moved around with her family, Lisa grew up in Arizona, Hawaii, and finally Georgia. She graduated from Warner Robins High School and worked for a couple of different contractors at Robins Air Force Base. Eventually, Lisa went to work for Eatna Insurance Company where she took an underwriting position in Goldsboro, North Carolina. She missed her family and friends so in order to be closer to home; Lisa took a position in the Alpharetta office. In Alpharetta, Lisa met her significant other, Mike Harof, and together traveled and enjoyed life to the fullest. They never married but found happiness together. Unfortunately, their happiness only lasted a few years before Mike fell ill and passed away. After Mike's death, Lisa returned to Warner Robins and moved in with her parents to help take care of her parents while her mother, Edna, battled cancer. Lisa took a job as a Customer Service Representative at GEICO in Macon until her mother passed away. Lisa never recovered from the loss of her dear loved ones and her health, both mentally and physically declined. In the last year, she sought help and moved one last time to Brunswick, Georgia, to be closer to family. She was on course to have a good life again when her body gave out.
Lisa's hobbies included cooking and watching sports, particularly tennis. She also enjoyed movies and even learned to ride a motorcycle so she could spend time riding with her father and brother. Lisa rescued every stray dog that came to her door and had a real soft spot for stray puppies.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her father, Larry Dorris; step-mother, Faye Dorris; brother, Greg Dorris and his fiancé, Elizabeth Wetzel; nephews, Joey and Thomas Dorris; nieces, Rebecca Dorris, Whitney Avery (Patrick) of Gainesville and Madalyn Wetzel of Tyler, Texas; and her favorite dogs: the late "Zoey" and "Lola" who has now found a home with Lisa's father, Larry.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 13, 2020, from 12:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service celebrating the life of Lisa Dawn Dorris will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
For friends unable to attend at this time, the service will be streamed live via the McCullough Funeral Home Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/
.
