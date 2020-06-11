Lisa DeCecco DeMichiel
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lisa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lisa DeCecco DeMichiel
March 4, 1923 - June 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Lisa DeCecco DeMichiel, 97, peacefully died June 9, 2020 in Macon. A private family mass will be held Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in her memory.
She was born on March 4, 1923 and moved to Macon in 1953 from Fanna, Italy with her husband Angelo. She was a very good cook, seamstress, homemaker, and she loved to play bingo. She was a loving Mother and Nonna.
She is survived by her son, Ramon DeMichiel (Patti Chapman); grandson, Brian DeMichiel; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Lisa was predeceased by her husband, one brother, and two sisters.
The family would like to especially thank all the staff at The Baptist Village in Macon for their exceptional care.
Please visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Lisa DeCecco DeMichiel



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved