Lisa DeCecco DeMichiel
March 4, 1923 - June 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Lisa DeCecco DeMichiel, 97, peacefully died June 9, 2020 in Macon. A private family mass will be held Friday at St. Joseph Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in her memory.
She was born on March 4, 1923 and moved to Macon in 1953 from Fanna, Italy with her husband Angelo. She was a very good cook, seamstress, homemaker, and she loved to play bingo. She was a loving Mother and Nonna.
She is survived by her son, Ramon DeMichiel (Patti Chapman); grandson, Brian DeMichiel; three sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Lisa was predeceased by her husband, one brother, and two sisters.
The family would like to especially thank all the staff at The Baptist Village in Macon for their exceptional care.
Please visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences and share memories with the family. Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street, has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.