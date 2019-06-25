Lisa Farmer
Gordon, GA- Lisa Michelle Farmer, 42, of Gordon, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at her residence.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 11 O'clock AM in Williams-White Columns Chapel in Gordon with Rev. Freddy Hogg officiating. Interment will follow in Ramah Cemetery.
The family will receive friends here in the Funeral Home Wednesday from 10:00 AM until service time.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Ivey Baptist Church Building Fund.
Lisa was a native of Macon but had lived most of her life in Gordon. She went home to be with her Lord and Savior and her father, C. W. Farmer and her Grandparents, Charles and Laverne Farmer and Sidney and Catherine Jackson. She graduated as an Honor Student from Wilkinson County High School and graduated from Georgia College with a R.N., BSN Degree and found her compassion working at Central I&E, DHR. Lisa was shy but always had a smiling face, loving heart and had been heavily involved through the years in her Church, Ivey Baptist, working with the youth.
She left behind her loving, caring and supportive mother, Rosa J. Farmer of Gordon; Aunts and Uncles: Virginia McDade of Gray, Terry (Mary Ann) Farmer, Wayne (Sharon) Farmer-all of Gordon, Ronnie (Sylvia) Farmer of Macon, Ruth Watson, Pat (Curtis) James and Buddy Jackson all of Gray, and Cathy (Phil) Bates of Alabama; Her Fur Baby: Gracie ; Special Caretakers: Rita, Juanita and Shemiria; and Many Loving Nieces and Nephews
express online condolences at www.williamsfuneral.net
Williams Funeral Home of Gordon
View the online memorial for Lisa Farmer
Published in The Telegraph on June 25, 2019