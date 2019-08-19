Lisa Foster Jones
June 26, 1979 - August 17, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Lisa April Foster Jones, 40, of Macon, Georgia passed away Saturday, August 17, 2019. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the graveside in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Fairhaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Road Macon, Georgia 31216.
Born in Macon, She was the daughter of Janice Walsh Foster and the late Thomas Foster. She was working as a waitress for Waffle House in Macon. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kaytlyn Foster.
She is survived by her husband, Tony Jones, Brothers, Ben Foster and Gary Foster.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 19, 2019