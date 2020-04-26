Lisa Rena Meredith
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services will be held 12 Noon Monday, April 27, 2020 at Forsyth Cemetery in Monroe County. Rev. Henry Ficklin will officiate. Ms. Meredith, 51, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020.
Survivors includes her mother, Minnie Meredith-Coney; father, Willie C. Coney; grandfather; James Meredith; Godmother, Annie Kate Morris; uncles, Fred Lee Evans and Joseph Meredith; two sisters, Joyce D. Farmer and April Meredith and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020