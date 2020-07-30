1/1
Lisa Rousseau
August 13, 1966 - July 27, 2020
Knoxville, GA- Lisa Rousseau, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark Rousseau; children, Rachel and Sarah Rousseau; grandchildren Micah, Keith, Kamryn, and Silas Cavender; brother, Courtney Coogler (Lisa) as well as numerous other cherished relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Lizella Baptist Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm.


Published in The Telegraph from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lizella Baptist Church
July 29, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of your mom passing Rachel. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family!
Tamala Pearce
Friend
July 29, 2020
You will truly be missed by many. You will forever live on in our hearts.
R.I.P. My Sister, My Friend.
Lisa Tollison Smith
