Lisa Rousseau
August 13, 1966 - July 27, 2020
Knoxville, GA- Lisa Rousseau, 53, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, July 27, 2020. She will forever be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Lisa is survived by her husband, Mark Rousseau; children, Rachel and Sarah Rousseau; grandchildren Micah, Keith, Kamryn, and Silas Cavender; brother, Courtney Coogler (Lisa) as well as numerous other cherished relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held at Lizella Baptist Church on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. View the online memorial for Lisa Rousseau