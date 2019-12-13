Lisa Smith (1967 - 2019)
Service Information
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
501 Elberta Rd
Warner Robins, GA
31093
(478)-923-6323
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Chapel
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Jerusalem Baptist Church
166 Jerusalem Church Rd
Warner Robins, GA
Obituary
Lisa Smith
October 4, 1967 - December 11, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Home-going service for Mrs. Lisa Smith will be held Saturday December 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jerusalem Baptist Church. (166 Jerusalem Church Rd, Warner Robins, GA 31088).
She leaves to cherish her memories to her devoted husband Robert T. Smith III; Sons: Christian Smith and Robert T. Smith IV; 4 brothers: Roger Releford, Willie F. Harris, Bruce Harris, and Danny Harris; 4 sisters: Linda Winfred, Janice Harris, Jamie Harris, Jennifer Harris; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Friday December 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Nelson's Memorial Chapel.


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019
