Little Richard Bryan
September 13, 1935 - October 31, 2020
Byron , Georgia - Little Richard Bryan passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020. A Funeral Service honoring his life will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00PM. A visitation with family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 1:00Pm to 2:00PM. Immediately following the services Richard will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery (Helena City Cemetery).
Richard was born on September 13, 1935 in McRae, Georgia to the late Ruby Lowerie and Calvin Bryan. Richard was a simple man who loved to be surrounded by those he loved. He could often times be found camping and looking off in the distance while at the mountains. Richard loved eating chocolate desserts, and treats. Richard was a devoted follower of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He will forever be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother.
There awaiting for him at the gates of heaven was his beloved bride, Georgia Mae; Sister, Leoma Davis.
Left to cherish his memory is his beloved children, Mark Bryan (Susan), Phillip Bryan (Mary); grandchildren, Christopher Bryan, Andrew Bryan, Anthony Bryan (Vanessa), and Elizabeth Padron (Luis); Great-grandson, Bentley Cole Bryan; sisters, Jewel Lowery, Carol Cook, and Josie Garnto. He is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews and extended family members.
Please go to www.heritagememroial funeralhome.com
to sign the online guestbook and to leave a condolence for the family.
It is with great honor Heritage Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mr. Little Richard Bryan's arrangements. View the online memorial for Little Richard Bryan