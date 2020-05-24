Little Roger Hart
1953 - 2020
Little Rogers Hart
September 11, 1953 - May 19, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Graveside service for Mr. Little Rogers Hart "Jody" will take place Monday, May 25, 2020 at Ferguson Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins, GA. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm-1:00 pm with the funeral beginning promptly at 1:00 pm. Due to COVID19, seating for the funeral will be limited to immediate family.
Jody was born September 11, 1953 at Peach County Hospital in Fort Valley. He was the oldest child born to Willie Rogers Hart and Leola Wright Hart, and was a devoted father, brother and friend. Jody leaves to cherish his memories to his four sons, Little Rogers Hart Jr. (Tolkisha), Philip Gordon (LaSonia), James "Jimbo" Easom (Iman Hill), Brian Easom (Lauren); 16 grandchildren; 3 siblings, Lillie "Ma Toot" Hart (Jesse Sanders), Maxine "Pam" Jackson (Earl), and Jimmy "Red" Hart (Tywanda); and a host of nieces, nephews, and treasured friends. He will forever be in our hearts and missed dearly.
Services entrusted to Nelson's Memorial Mortuary


View the online memorial for Little Rogers Hart


Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
25
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
MAY
25
Funeral
01:00 PM
Nelson's Memorial Mortuary
