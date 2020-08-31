1/1
Lizzie Cobb Kitchens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lizzie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lizzie Cobb Kitchens
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Lizzie Cobb Kitchens will be 1 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Kings Chapel Baptist Church. Rev. Jeffrey Spencer will officiate. Mrs. Kitchens, 55, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Survivors includes her five children; two sisters; three brothers; a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Monday August 31, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Lizzie Cobb Kitchens


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Kings Chapel Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
PRAYING FOR THE FAMILY THAT GOD WILL GIVE YOU ALL PEACE AND STRENGTH AT THIS TIME. WORK WITH LIZZIE. WHAT A BEAUTIFUL PERSON SHE WAS.
Dianne Armstrong
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved