Lizzie Cobb Kitchens
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside Services for Lizzie Cobb Kitchens will be 1 PM Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Kings Chapel Baptist Church. Rev. Jeffrey Spencer will officiate. Mrs. Kitchens, 55, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Survivors includes her five children; two sisters; three brothers; a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Monday August 31, 2020 from 4 PM until 5 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.