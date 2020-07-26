1/1
Lizzie Dean Curry
1948 - 2020
Macon, GA- Graveside Services for Lizzie Dean Curry are 11:00A.M., Monday, July 27, 2020 at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Hicks & Sons Mortuary, Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hicks & Sons Mortuary
2233 Anthony Road
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 788-4300
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
ur deepest sympathy to Sis Angie Alston and family during the loss of your beloved mother. You are forever in our prayers
Essenes Chapter #811 OES
Deborah McCarthy
Friend
July 26, 2020
My grandma was such a sweet lady I never would imagine this day coming so fast Not having the chance to say goodbye is what hurts the most but I know you’ll be watching over us Your forever in my heart
Family
July 25, 2020
y condolences to the family!
Tina Pauldo-Hart
Friend
July 25, 2020
She was my Mom. My Queen. My everything. I am the woman today because of Mom.
Thank you Mom I adore you.
Love u always. Your knee Baby.
Adrian Renay. Aka Nay
Daughter
