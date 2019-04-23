Lloyd Wayne Treend
February 21, 1933 - April 19, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Lloyd Treend, 86, joined his beloved wife, Dorothy Martha Treend, in Heaven, on the afternoon of Friday, April 19, 2019.
Lloyd was born on February 21, 1933, in Snover, Michigan, to the late Cecil and Daisy Ferris Treend. He devoted seven years to the United States Marine Corps where he served during the Korean War and received a Korean Service Medal, UN Service Medal, and National Defense Medal. Mr. Treend retired from Gorman Industries as a route sales supervisor.
Of the Lutheran faith, Lloyd was a devoted husband and caregiver to Dorothy. He made sure to provide her with all of the things she needed in both sickness and in health. Mr. Treend enjoyed photography and model building in his younger years and was an avid beer stein collector, as well. Fellowshiping with veteran companions was something he always looked forward to as he met with the "breakfast club" at Denny's weekly.
He is survived by his loving son, Cliff Treend (Brenda); grandchildren, Dorian and Dylan Treend; and his most cherished cat, Mischief.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Lloyd Treend to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 23, 2019