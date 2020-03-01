Lois Ann Vinson-Johns
Wilkinson County, Georgia- Lois Ann Vinson-Johns age 74, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020. A family gathering and visitation will be held on Monday, March 2, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at Couey Reece Stanley Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ann was a native of Irwinton and lived in Wilkinson County area for her entire life. She was preceded in death by her parents James Wiley Aycock and Lois Freeman Aycock, her husbands James Melton Vinson and Larry Johns, her son Kenneth Lane Vinson, her daughter Angelia Vinson, a granddaughter Shannon Lane Vinson, and two brothers James Aycock, Scotty Aycock and Bennie Aycock. She was an avid animal lover and raised Bloodhound's for most of life. She attended Clear Creek Baptist Church.
Survivors include a son Curtis James Vinson of Gordon, a brother Tommy Aycock and a sister Debbie Aycock both of Milledgeville and a grandson Damian James Vinson.
Couey-Reece-Stanley Funeral Home of Gordon has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 1, 2020