July 8, 1928 - March 16, 2019

Forsyth, GA- Ms. Lois B. Lantz was born in Union City, Indiana, on July 8, 1928, died March 16, 2019. Her funeral service will be held March 18, 2019 at 2:30 p.m., at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Macon, GA, with the Reverend Will Johnson, officiating. Calling hours will be at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. A graveside service will be held in Greenville, Ohio, at a later date.

Professor Lantz earned a Master of Music in Piano Performance at

She taught at Tift College from 1950 to 1987 and at Mercer University from 1987 until 1996. She retired from Mercer in 1996 as an Associate Professor of Music Emerita. A large group of students remember with great admiration her exceptional ability as a performer and her depth of knowledge as a teacher. Her students at Mercer found her Music Appreciation courses not only interesting but very demanding and very rewarding. Tift Alumnae enjoyed her skill as an accompanist on trips to Europe, Carnegie Hall, and large and small hamlets around Georgia.

Professor Lantz was a member of various professional organizations. She served as president of MTNB, with its state and local affiliates. She was chair of the piano division of GMEA. She was a member and served as the president of the Macon Music Club.

Miss Lantz served as an organist and pianist at Macon's Woodland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) for several years. She served as an elder at First Christian (Disciples of Christ). She was member of both Forsyth Book Club and First Baptist Church Book Club.

Professor Lantz was preceded in death by her parents, the Reverend Earl Lantz and Mrs. Neva Hedrick Lantz. Her survivors include a host of friends and two second cousins.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) 2306 Vineville Avenue, Macon, GA 31204 or to the Lois B. Lantz Scholarship (established by one of her students) 1501 Mercer University Drive, Macon, GA 31204.

