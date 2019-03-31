Lois Bernice Heytz
|
July 20, 1971 - March 29, 2019
Macon, GA- Lois Bernice Heytz, 47, of Macon, passed away on March 29, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral Home, 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd, Macon. Reverend Cory Maurer will officiate. The family will greet friends after the service.
A complete obituary may be found at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 31, 2019