Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lois Carlisle Carter. View Sign

Lois Carlisle Carter

September 11, 1927 - February 9, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- Lois Carlisle Carter, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 200 Draper Street, Warner Robins. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Following the service. Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband Warren Carter at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Bishop Mike Rowland will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice (Hazel Colson House), 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.

Lois was born on September 11, 1927 in Macon Georgia, to the late Nellie Thompson and Lewis Carlise. Lois was a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a loving soul who would help anyone in the time of need and was known for her contagious smile that brought happiness to all that came in contact with her. She was the epitome of a true southern lady. She was the wife of Warren Carter, who was a founding member of Parkway Memorial Gardens. Lois was an energetic spirit who was a member of the Red Hats Society, as well as the Centerville Homemakers Club. She was also a talented artist who loved to sew and play the piano in her spare time. Lois was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren Carter, sisters; Dorothy Summers and Francis McKinley.

Her memory will forever be cherished by her children: Carol (David) Willis, Freda (Mark) Wallentine; Sisters-in-law: Barbara Carter, and Mary Lee Carter; Brother-in-law: Neal Bentley. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Please sign the online guest book at

Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Mrs. Lois Carter's arrangements.





View the online memorial for Lois Carlisle Carter





Lois Carlisle CarterSeptember 11, 1927 - February 9, 2019Warner Robins, GA- Warner Robins, GA- Lois Carlisle Carter, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 2:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 200 Draper Street, Warner Robins. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home from 6:00pm – 8:00pm. Following the service. Lois will be laid to rest beside her husband Warren Carter at Parkway Memorial Gardens. Bishop Mike Rowland will officiate. In lieu of flowers the family respectfully asks that donations be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice (Hazel Colson House), 1120 Morningside Drive, Perry, Georgia 31069.Lois was born on September 11, 1927 in Macon Georgia, to the late Nellie Thompson and Lewis Carlise. Lois was a member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She had a loving soul who would help anyone in the time of need and was known for her contagious smile that brought happiness to all that came in contact with her. She was the epitome of a true southern lady. She was the wife of Warren Carter, who was a founding member of Parkway Memorial Gardens. Lois was an energetic spirit who was a member of the Red Hats Society, as well as the Centerville Homemakers Club. She was also a talented artist who loved to sew and play the piano in her spare time. Lois was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her loving husband, Warren Carter, sisters; Dorothy Summers and Francis McKinley.Her memory will forever be cherished by her children: Carol (David) Willis, Freda (Mark) Wallentine; Sisters-in-law: Barbara Carter, and Mary Lee Carter; Brother-in-law: Neal Bentley. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com Heritage Memorial Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with Mrs. Lois Carter's arrangements. Funeral Home Heritage Memorial Funeral Home

701 CARL VINSON PKWY

Warner Robins , GA 31093

(478)329-1400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close