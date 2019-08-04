Lois Cooper Yancey
July 16, 1928 - July 30, 2019
Macon, GA- Lois Cooper Yancey, 91, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Jim Duggan officiating. Burial will follow in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 10:00am until the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, 31210 or Bellevue Baptist Church, 5925 Price Road, Macon, 31220.
Lois was born in Barnesville, Georgia to the late Nettie Mae Moore Cooper and was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas I. Yancey. She was a Registered Nurse, having retired after 44 years of service with Navicent Health, formerly The Medical Center of Central Georgia. Lois was a member of Bellevue Baptist Church and was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Mark (Beth) Yancey and Luanne (Mike) Barwick; grandchildren, Matt (Erin) Yancey, Courtney Stepp and Hayley Stepp; and great grandchild, June Yancey.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 4, 2019