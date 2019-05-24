Lois Crowley (1932 - 2019)
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Lois Crowley
May 17, 1932 - May 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Lois Crowley, 87, passed away after a sudden, brief illness on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 26, at 11 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 until 7 o'clock. Mrs. Crowley's grandson, Rev. Harley Gentry, will officiate. Burial will follow services, in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests that those who wish may make memorial contributions to the .
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on May 24, 2019
