Lois Crowley
May 17, 1932 - May 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Mrs. Lois Crowley, 87, passed away after a sudden, brief illness on Thursday, May 23, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday, May 26, at 1 o'clock, in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on Saturday evening from 6 until 7 o'clock. Mrs. Crowley's grandson, Rev. Harley Gentry, will officiate. Burial will follow services, in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family suggests that those who wish may make memorial contributions to the .
Mrs. Crowley was born near Dublin, Georgia to the late Hillis and Lucille Whitfield Lawson. She was a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church for 51 years. Lois worked as the secretary for Crowley and Sons Ceramic Tile for 46 years, and was married to Mr. J.C. Crowley for nearly 68 years, this coming December. She was preceded in death by 2 sons, Johnny Crowley, and Charles Crowley.
Left to carry her memory are her husband, J.C. Crowley; daughter, Debbie (Doug) Gentry; 7 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in The Telegraph on May 26, 2019