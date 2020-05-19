Lois Gentry Lawhorn07/31/1942 - 05/17/2020Perry, GA- Lois Gentry Lawhorn, 77, died Sunday, May 17, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Oaklawn Cemetery, 720 South Camellia Boulevard in Fort Valley, with Rev. Russ Bozeman officiating. Please be respectful of Mrs. Lawhorn's family by observing current guidelines concerning social distancing.Born in Marshallville to the late John Glenn Gentry and Iva Layfield Lawhorn, Mrs. Lawhorn was a homemaker and member of Grace Pointe Church, and drove a school bus for Peach County for many years. She will be remembered as a loving wife, mother and grandmother.Survivors include her son, Robert James Lawhorn Jr.; grandchildren, Kim Harris, Casey Collins, Austin Harris, Brooke Lawhorn, and Miranda Lawhorn; greatgrandchildren, Robert Calvin Youngblood, Merissa Grant, Jaycee Collins, and Jordan Collins; a sister, Zelma Smisson; son in law, David Harris; devoted pet "Foxy"; and numerous more family members. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Gwen Harris and a daughter in law, Stephanie Lawhorn.Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.