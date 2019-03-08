Lois Hart
August 4, 1929 - March 6, 2019
Ft. Valley, GA- Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Smith Chapel Baptist Church in Roberta GA with burial in Hicks Cemetery
Family contact: 676 East Houze Rd. Ft. Valley GA 31030
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Roberta
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019