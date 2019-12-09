Lois Holland Gunter
June 23, 1927 - December 7, 2019
Macon, GA- Lois Holland Gunter of Macon passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019 at her residence. She was born on June 23, 1927 to Robert and Ida Hulett of Telfair County, Georgia.
She is preceded in death by her husband J.C. Holland and Norman Gunter and her son James Robert Holland.
She is survived by her son Joey Holland (Sheilah) of Baconton, Georgia and daughter-in-law Sandy S. Holland, Macon, Georgia. Five grandchildren; Leslie Briggs of Pace, Florida, Regina Clapper (Laird) of Milton, Florida, Brad Holland (Meghan) of New York City, New York, Jaycie Holland of Baconton, Georgia and Caitlynn Holley (Jacob) of Donaldsonville, Georgia. Seven great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews and a special long-time family friend; Patsy Alligood.
Lois was a faithful member of Parkway Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of FairHaven Funeral the family will greet friends one hour prior to the service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Blockhouse Baptist Church Cemetery, 386 W. River Rd, Jacksonville, GA 31544.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lois Holland Gunter
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 9, 2019