Lois Johnson O'Neal
March 17, 1925 - February 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Lois Johnson O'Neal, 93, of Macon, Georgia passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. The family will have a time of visitation on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m. in the Mausoleum Chapel of Glen Haven Memorial Gardens.
Born in Portal, Georgia, She was a member of the Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church and a retired salesperson with Belk Matthews Department Store. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W. O'Neal Sr. and sons, Charles O'Neal, Jr., Robert O'Neal and Terry O'Neal.
She is survived by her grandchildren, Charles O'Neal III, W. Craig O'Neal (Lisa), and W.C. Colin O'Neal(Brandie); Great grandchildren, Charles O'Neal IV, W. Craig O'Neal Jr.; Halana O'Neal, Nickolas O'Neal, W.C. Colin O'Neal Jr., Caitlin O'Neal. Daughters in law: Carol O'Neal and Sonja O'Neal.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 23, 2019