Lois Lattimore

Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
Lois Lattimore
Macon, GA- Memorial services for Lois Lattimore will be held 11 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary. Pastor Kenzie Walker will officiate. Mrs. Lattimore, 52, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019.
Survivors includes her husband, Tyrone Lattimore; father, Pastor Charles Ellington; five children; one sister; three brothers; three grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Rd., Macon.


Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 25, 2019
