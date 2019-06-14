Lois M. Townsend
September 28, 1925 - June 10, 2019
Warner Robins , GA- Lois Marie Townsend, 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, June 10, 2019. A Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019, at 11:00AM in Parkway Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 10:00AM to 11:00AM, one hour prior to the service at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Lois was born on September 28, 1925 in Reynolds, GA, to the late William and Jeffie Windham Childree. She retired from Robins Air Force after many years of dedicated service. Lois loved the Lord and it showed in her everyday walk with Him. She was of the Baptist faith. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Olin Townsend, one son, Kenneth R. Brown, four brothers, Ed Childree, Hugh Childree, Cecil Childree and Quinton Childree and two sisters, Sue Crook and Leila Dent.
Her loving memory will forever be cherished by her son, Roy Steven Brown, Warner Robins; daughter, Katie Hodge, Macon; siblings, Vetra Brown; Catherine Pye, Macon; Earline Pool, Louise Creasy, Fayetteville; Verna Taunton, Butler; 3 grandchildren, Kathy Marie Yarbrough, James Derek Hodge, and Leslie Anne Sandefur; 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
Published in The Telegraph on June 14, 2019