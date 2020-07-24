1/
Lois Mitchell
1953 - 2020
Lois Mitchell
May 8, 1953 - July 20, 2020
Forsyth, Georgia- Graveside services for Lois Mitchell will be 12 noon Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the James Rest Cemetery, Maynard Mill Road, Forsyth, Georgia.
Survivors include daughters, Jacquelyn Whisby and Brenda Crafter; six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home Forsyth has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Lois Mitchell


Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
12:00 PM
James Rest Cemetery
1 entry
July 23, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Lois. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. You all are in my thoughts and prayers.
Mary H. Moran
Friend
