Lois Ruth Crawford
November 6, 1933 - October 6, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Lois Crawford, 85, peacefully passed away at her residence on Sunday, October 6, 2019, with her family by her side.
Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019, at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Warner Robins. Afterward, Ms. Crawford will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Lois Ruth Crawford to First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Warner Robins, 100 North Houston Rd., Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 8, 2019