Lois Snipes Barron
April 22, 1948 - August 23, 2019
Macon , GA- Lois S. Barron, 71. Of Macon, died unexpectedly in August 23, 2019 in Macon, GA.
She was a retired teacher for Bibb County. She was an educator, facilitator, and nurturer who would drop whatever she was doing to assist others. Those were her life's passions.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Wallace Barron; her two children and their spouses, Olaiya Tonya and Joseph Gardner, Shawn and Trish Barron; her grandchildren, Markell Barron, Caleb Barron and Míka Gardner.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 1pm at Covenant Life Cathedral on 4543 Bloomfield Rd Macon, GA 31206.
Funeral services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 29, 2019