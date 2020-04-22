|
Lois T. Nobles
03/06/1928 - 04/19/2020
DANVILLE, GA- Lois Marie Thompson Nobles, 92, of Hwy 358, passed away Sunday at her residence.
Following the State mandated guidelines for social distancing, Services will be held at 2:00PM Wednesday April 22, 2020 at the Nobles residence at 4377 GA Hwy 358, Danville, GA 31017. Rev. Dwayne Bedingfield and Rev. Tim Nobles will officiate. Following the guidelines recommended for social distancing, the family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 2:00PM before the service at the residence.
Mrs. Nobles was born in Twiggs County, GA the daughter of the late Tommy and Sallie Neomia Lynn Thompson. She was the widow of the late K.S. "Bubber" Nobles, and was proceeded in death by her son, Tommy Kinch Nobles, Granddaughter Ashlee Brooke Nobles, Daughter in law, Johnnie L. Nobles, Brothers, Tommie Thompson, Jr., David Thompson, and Henry Thompson. Mrs. Lois was a Homemaker and a member of Mount Zion Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Gay) Nobles, Sr., Jan N. (Raymond) Maklary, Sandra N. (Skip) Disbennett, Don (Pam) Nobles, Melody N. (Buddy) NeSmith, Scott Nobles, Dean (Bunny) Nobles. Dawn N. (Bert) Weaks. Grandchildren; Judge Gary (Lisette) Nobles, Jr., Rev. Tim (Sondra) Nobles, Amy (Kevin) Williams. Suzie (Joe) Minor, Jenny (Mike) Nicoll, Alana (Michael) Mullins, Nikki (Matt) Paulk, Traci Nobles, Tommy (Tricia) Nobles, Jr., Kinch (Christiania) Nobles, Josh Nobles, April (Jed) Jessup, Chris NeSmith, Jessica (Nathan) Hendrix, Alan (Kayla) Nobles, Joshua Dale Nobles, Naomi Nobles, Kaspar Pritchett, Cyrene (Dan) Byrne, John Nobles Weaks, and Katherine Weaks. Great Grandchildren; Alex (Mary Catherine) Nobles, Evan (Adriena) Nobles, Ivie Nobles. Owen Nobles, Elizabeth Nobles, Joshua Nobles, Hannah Nobles, Lydia Nobles, Aaron Nobles, Olivia Williams, Charlie Williams, Maddie Nicoll, Caleb Mullins, Victoria Paulk, Jackson Paulk, Cheyene Nobles, Ty Nobles, Ally Nobles, Dasantae Woods, Demario Curry, Julia Jessup, Audrey Jessup, Haleigh Hendrix, Nate Hendrix, Ashleigh Hendrix, Morgan Nobles, Mallory Nobles, Allie Nobles. Bailey Nobles, Luke Faulk, Maxwell Pritchett. Great Great Grandson Asher Nobles. Her Sister. Edna T. Land, and her Daughter in law, Jinger Nobles. Sister in laws, Judy Nobles and Elizabeth (Paul) Wade.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 22, 2020
