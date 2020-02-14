Lola Floyd Stone
11/24/1935 - 02/10/2020
DANVILLE, GA- Lola Floyd Stone, 84, of S and S Lake Rd., passed away Monday in Cochran.
Services will be held Saturday February 15, 2020 at 2:00 PM in Prospect United Methodist Church. Rev. Nick Hazelton and Chaplain Mike Sapp will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Stone was born in Jeffersonville, the daughter of the late George and Lilla Mae Floyd Floyd. She was preceded in death by her brothers, William Floyd, Ted Floyd, Edwin Floyd. Lola was a retired Loan Officer with Trust Co. Bank. She was a member of Prospect United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her husband of 66 years Joe Stone. Nieces, Cindy Norris, Wanda Fleming, and Penny Floyd, and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 Friday in the funeral home.
Visit www.reecefuneralhomeinc.com to express tributes.
Reece Funeral Home in Jeffersonville has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 14, 2020