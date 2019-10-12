Lola "Mema" Tallant
April 7, 1944 - October 11, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Memorial services for Lola Louise Tallant, of Warner Robins, will be held at the Chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home, Sunday October 13, 2019, 3:00PM. Mr. Charles Mundy will officiate.
Flowers are accepted and memorials may be made to the , .
Mrs. Tallant passed away on October 11, 2019. Born in Tennille, she was a daughter of the late, Allen Smith and Lucy Baugus. She was a loving sister, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who enjoyed gardening., painting, reading, and playing the piano and guitar. She was a Mema to everyone and loved by all.
Surviving are grandchildren, Laurie Moore, Randall Durry,, Jake Whitaker, Mary Genthner , Kristy Whitaker, Jessica Durry, John Durry , Clay Whitaker, Patrick Wike, Chassity Wainwright;, brother, Arthur Joseph Smith.; many great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, and her children, Pam Durry and Joe Whitaker.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lola "Mema" Tallant
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 12, 2019