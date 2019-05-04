Lonnie Annette Griffin
February 10, 1935 - May 2, 2019
Byron, GA- Lonnie Annette (Smith) Griffin, 84, joined her beloved husband and Heavenly Father on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory with interment immediately following in Byron City Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the services at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory.
Annette was born on February 10, 1935 in Ocilla, GA to the late Lonnie Smith and Lucille ( ) McGhee. She worked until her retirement at Bel Arbor Nursing Home as the Activities Director. Annette was a very caring and loving person, who never met a stranger. One of her many traits was hospitality and everyone was always welcome in her home. She enjoyed cooking, vegetable gardening, flower gardening and bird watching. All these things brought joy to her life, but her greatest joy came from her family. In addition to her parents, Annette was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Herman Eugene Griffin.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Roger Griffin (Jo Ellen) of Cairo, GA, Angela Elgin of Knoxville, TN, Teresa Hodges of Byron, GA and Gail Ellis (John) of Byron, GA; 19 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, view the video tribute and to leave a memorial for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Lonnie Annette Griffin
Published in The Telegraph on May 4, 2019