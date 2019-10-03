Lonnie Luzon Hicks
November 11, 1955 - October 1, 2019
Hawkinsville, Georgia- Lonnie Hicks, 63, entered into rest on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. Born in Vinita, Oklahoma, Lonnie was the son of the late Rufus "Lonnie" and Margaret Hicks. He worked as a Supervisor on Robins Air Force Base for 39 years before his retirement. Lonnie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a long time member of the Block House Hunting Club. Most of all, Lonnie loved spending time with his family. He had a passion for coaching his boys in little league and watching his grandchildren play. Lonnie will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be treasured by his children, Shaun Hicks (Niki) and Quinton Hicks (Chastity), all of Warner Robins; "adopted son", Josh Icard of Bonaire; grandchildren, Camden Hicks, Addie Hicks, and Landon Hicks; and brother, James Hicks of Dallas.
A memorial gathering will be held for Mr. Hicks on Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 3, 2019