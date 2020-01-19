Lonnie Ruth Howell
May 9, 1926 - January 13, 2020
Macon, GA- Services for Mrs. Lonnie Ruth Howell will be 12:00 noon Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church with burial at Woodlawn Memorial Park.
Mrs. Howell was a member of Greater Lizzieboro Baptist Church and a member of the Central City Chapter, No. 49 Order of Eastern Stars.
Survivors: devoted cousins, Evelyn Gibson, Irma Newby, Dorothy Binford, Beverly Leonard of Chicago, IL, Cynthia Gray and Marion Grant of St. Petersburg, FL.
Hutchings Service.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 19, 2020