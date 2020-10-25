TSgt. Lonnie Vern Robbins, USAF (Ret.)
April 6, 1932 - October 23, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Lonnie Vern Robbins, 88, beloved father, adored grandfather, and true friend to all of those that he met was called home on Friday, October 23, 2020.
Born on April 6, 1932, to Florence M. Fairley and Delbert C. Robbins in Ogden, Utah, Lonnie grew up in Humboldt County, California, where he was an All-State basketball player and a graduate of Eureka Senior High School in 1951.
Lonnie's experience in the U.S. military service played a very important role in his life. Enlisted in the United States Army in 1952, Lonnie retired from the United States Air Force in 1972 as Technical Sergeant on the HQ SAC IG team. He served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars.
Lonnie was a member of the R.O.M.E.O group and served as a member and chaplain at the DAV
chapter #33.
He is survived by son, Keith A. Robbins of Warner Robins, GA; daughter, Corrine L. (Shaugn) O'Brien of Altamonte Springs, FL; son, Douglas B. Robbins of Orlando, FL; granddaughters, Nicole A. Robbins and Shannon L. Robbins of Memphis, TN; grandsons, Justin L. Robbins of Warner Robins, GA and Owen D. Robbins of Orlando, FL; and brother, Floyd L. Robbins of Canada.
Preceded in death, Lonnie is now reunited with the love of his life of whom he married on October 5, 1954, Barbara A. [Flynn] Robbins; son, Lonnie Vern Robbins,Jr.; parents, Florence and Delbert; brothers, Denslow, Ray, Ralph, Lawrence, Delbert Jr.; and sisters, Mary and Shirley.
Mr. Robbins will lie in state on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. He will privately be laid to rest with Military Honors at Andersonville National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of TSgt. Lonnie Vern Robbins, USAF (Ret.) to Disabled American Veterans
at 233 N. Houston Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31093.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. View the online memorial for TSgt. Lonnie Vern Robbins, USAF (Ret.)