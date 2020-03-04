Loraine Dix
Genoa, NV- Gladys Loraine Hardegree Dix, 77, of Genoa, Nevada, died February 11 at in Carson City, Nevada.
Born in Cordele, she was the daughter of the late D. L. and Gladys Johnson Hardegree. Loraine graduated from Vienna High School in 1960 and was voted "Most Likely to Succeed." In 1964, she graduated from Emory University with a BS Degree in Chemistry and earned her MBA from Furman University. She had a long career with Phillips Petroleum Company of Greenville, South Carolina and Bartlesville, Oklahoma, holding various positions over the years. In 1992, she retired after serving in corporate management. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Carson City.
Survivors: sister, Charlotte Mixon (Gary), Vienna; brother, David Hardegree (Debbie), Ponte Vedra, FL; step-children, Sherry Dix Baughman (Tim) and Harold J. "Hal" Dix of Cary, NC; 2 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great grandchildren; 10 nieces/nephews; 12 great nieces/nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 18 years, James S. "Jim" Dix and brothers, T. Lamar Hardegree and James Berry "Jimmy" Hardegree.
Services will be at 2 PM Saturday, March 7 in Vienna First Baptist Church with private interment in Vienna City Cemetery.
Visitation is 12:30-2 PM at the church.
Memorials to , 804 Cherry Street, Macon, Georgia 31201 or the building fund of First Presbyterian Church, 306 West Musser Street, Carson City, Nevada 89703.
Register online at www.brannen-nesmith.com.
Brannen-NeSmith Funeral Home, Vienna has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Loraine Dix
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 4, 2020