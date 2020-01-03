Loren Henry Wilson (1935 - 2020)
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ingleside Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Ingleside Baptist Church
Obituary
Loren Henry Wilson
August 18, 1935 - January 2, 2020
Macon, GA- Loren Henry Wilson, born August 18, 1935, went to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020. Funeral Services to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Ingleside Baptist Church. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be private.
He is survived by his wife, 4 children and 12 grandchildren. He pastored 6 churches over 22 years and began Waymarks International Radio Ministry in which he continued to serve until his passing.
Jeremiah 31:21
Set thee up waymarks, make thee high heaps: set thine heart toward the highway, even the way which thou wentest: turn again, O virgin of Israel, turn again to these thy cities.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 3, 2020
