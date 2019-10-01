Lorene Turner
May 19, 1937 - September 29, 2019
Byron, GA- Mildred Lorene Turner, 82, passed away on September 29, 2019. A Funeral service will be held at 11:00AM on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at First Church of The Nazarene. Immediately after service, she will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at the church. Reverend Andy Pickens will officiate.
Lorene was born in Fort Valley, GA on May 19, 1937 to Arthur Jackson Jordan and Georgia Thelma Walton. She was a member of the First Church of The Nazarene in Warner Robins. She loved visiting Daytona Beach, fishing at Lake Sinclair, singing and dancing. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt who will be greatly missed.
Her memory will forever be cherished by her daughter, Lori Kovarovic (Steve); 3 grandchildren, Damon Puett, Trevor Kovarovic and Annalyce Kovarovic; several nieces and nephews; and 1 brother, Jim Jordan.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 1, 2019