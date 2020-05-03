Loretta Herndon Mosely Shaheen
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Loretta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Loretta Herndon Mosely Shaheen
October 29, 1940 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Loretta Herndon Mosely Shaheen, 79 of Macon, entered Heaven's Glory on April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Rentz, Georgia with the Reverend Mark Grinstead officiating.
She shared her joyous outlook on life with her camping adventures and extensive traveling in the U.S. and The Holy Land. Her goodness, graciousness and patience were forever present in her love for her Lord, her children and her grandchildren.
Mrs. Shaheen was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert A. Herndon and Carrie Frances Herndon; her brother, Harvey Herndon; her husband, John Shaheen, and first husband, Allen Wayne Mosely.
She is survived by one daughter, Wanda (Phillip) Young, one son, Adam Mosely; three stepsons, J.J. Shaheen, Michael (Stevie) Shaheen and Chris Shaheen; five grandchildren, Phillip Lee (Jemma) Young of Michigan, Trent Mosely, Corrie Young, Abbie Young, Maggie Young and great grandson, Landon Young.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and view the video slideshow celebrating her life.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Loretta Herndon Mosely Shaheen



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved