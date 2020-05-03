Loretta Herndon Mosely Shaheen
October 29, 1940 - April 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Loretta Herndon Mosely Shaheen, 79 of Macon, entered Heaven's Glory on April 30, 2020. A private graveside service will be held in Rentz, Georgia with the Reverend Mark Grinstead officiating.
She shared her joyous outlook on life with her camping adventures and extensive traveling in the U.S. and The Holy Land. Her goodness, graciousness and patience were forever present in her love for her Lord, her children and her grandchildren.
Mrs. Shaheen was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert A. Herndon and Carrie Frances Herndon; her brother, Harvey Herndon; her husband, John Shaheen, and first husband, Allen Wayne Mosely.
She is survived by one daughter, Wanda (Phillip) Young, one son, Adam Mosely; three stepsons, J.J. Shaheen, Michael (Stevie) Shaheen and Chris Shaheen; five grandchildren, Phillip Lee (Jemma) Young of Michigan, Trent Mosely, Corrie Young, Abbie Young, Maggie Young and great grandson, Landon Young.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St., Macon, GA 31201 or Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Rd., Macon, GA 31210.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 3, 2020.