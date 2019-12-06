Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorraine B. "Lori" Adams. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Bonaire First Baptist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM Bonaire First Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Lorraine B. "Lori" Adams

July 19, 1934 - December 5, 2019

Warner Robins , GA- On Thursday morning, December 5, 2019, 85 year old Lori B. Adams was reunited with her beloved husband, the late Col. George E. Adams, as she passed away peacefully at Summerhill Senior Living in Perry. Born in Stamford, NY, Lori was the only daughter of the late Richard Donald Hillis and Lillian Evelyn Hillis.

Following high school, Lori chose to enlist in the United States Air Force where she served as a flight nurse. It was while stationed in Greenland that Lori – an upstate New Yorker – met George Adams, a small town southern boy from Wrens, Georgia. It's true that opposites attract, because the two went on to marry in 1966. She made a career out of serving her country and in 1967 Lori retired from the Air Force to begin the most important work of her life, being a wife and mother. The rest of her life was dedicated to supporting her husband and raising their two children, Debbie and G.E. "Bo" Adams. They traveled with George's career, spending time in many places, but ultimately returning home to Georgia, where they settled in Houston County. Together with her husband, Lori was active in volunteering with both the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts, as well as the Red Cross. Of particular importance to Lori was her Family Services volunteer work on base, where she was able to assist many young military families. Another thing that many will remember about Lori is that she was a prolific writer of personal notes and cards; no occasion was too small or insignificant for her to stop and write a meaningful note to someone. In her earliest years in Georgia, Lori was a member of Bonaire First Baptist where she participated in the Powell Sunday School Class, but more recently she had enjoyed fellowship at Friendship Baptist where she was a member of the Crusaders Sunday School class.

In addition to her husband and parents, Lori was preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Edwin Hillis.

Lori Adams is survived by her son, Judge G.E. "Bo" Adams (Jill); daughter, Debbie Adams; and two grandchildren, Andrew Adams and Caroline Adams, all of Warner Robins; and a brother, Richard Donald Hillis Jr., of Slingerlands, NY.

Visitation with Lori's family will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Bonaire First Baptist Church. A funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the church with Pastor Kenny Rodgers officiating. Afterward, Lori will be laid to rest in Parkway Memorial Gardens with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in memory of Lori Adams to the Houston County Humane Society, 810 Carl Vinson Parkway, Centerville, GA, 31028 or to the .

