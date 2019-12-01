Lottie Bell Mercer Vinson
August 22, 1929 - November 21, 2019
Macon, GA- A Celebration of Lottie Bell Mercer Vinson Life is 1:00P.M., Monday, December 2, 2019 at Saint Paul A.M.E. Church, 2501 Shurling Drive, Macon, Georgia 31211 with interment at Middle Georgia Memory Gardens.
Lottie Bell Mercer Vinson peacefully transitioned to heaven on the afternoon of November 21, 2019 at the age of ninety.
She was born in Metter, Georgia on August 22, 1929.
Survivors include: her loving daughter, Anita Vinson; and is lovingly remembered by her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren; many other relatives; and friends.
Condolences for the family may be offered at Hicks and Sons Mortuary of Macon, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made on her behalf to the , http://act.alz.org/goto/AnitaVinson.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019