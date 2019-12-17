Lottie J. White
September 20, 1941 - December 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Lottie J. White, 78, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, December 13, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held at Mt. Olive Baptist Church on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. with the Reverend Timothy W. Price, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the funeral home.
Lottie was born in Crawford County, Georgia to the late Solomon and Fannie Leola Jordan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie White.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Sheree Morgan, Sheila Jenkins, and Maurice Jenkins; nine grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019