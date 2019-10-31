Lougene Crawford Harris
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Lougene Crawford Harris will be held 11 AM Friday, November 1, 2019 at St. Peters Missionary Baptist Church. Pastor Willie Finney, Sr. will officiate. Interment services will follow in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens. Ms. Harris, 78, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019.
Survivors include two children, Cassandra (Stephen) Harris-Starks, and Arthur Harris, Jr.; two brothers, Alex Crawford and Larry Crawford; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 31, 2019