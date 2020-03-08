Louie Frank Holmes
April 4, 1925 - March 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Louie Frank Holmes, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park with the Reverend Baxter Hurley and Pastor Tim Long officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Mr. Holmes was born in Geneva, Alabama to the late Richard Henry and Minnie Lee Holmes. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Jesse Glen, Flora Mae, Kathleen Louise, and James Delano Holmes. Mr. Holmes served during World Ward II in the United States Navy. He retired from Robins Air Force Base as Aircraft Mechanic and later retired from the Bibb County Tax Commissioners Office.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Melba Jean Holmes; children, Teresa (Mike) Bell, Welton Underwood, Thomas (Debbie) Holmes, and Ann Hulett; eight grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; sister, Trudie Warren; several nieces and nephews.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2020