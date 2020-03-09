Louie Frank Holmes (1925 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Louie Frank Holmes.
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Chapel of Macon Memorial Park
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of Macon Memorial Park
Obituary
Send Flowers

Louie Frank Holmes
April 4, 1925 - March 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Louie Frank Holmes, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park with the Reverend Baxter Hurley and Pastor Tim Long officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Please visit www.maconmp.com to share your memories.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Louie Frank Holmes
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details