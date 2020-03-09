Louie Frank Holmes
April 4, 1925 - March 6, 2020
Macon, GA- Louie Frank Holmes, 94, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 6, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park with the Reverend Baxter Hurley and Pastor Tim Long officiating. The family will greet friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 9, 2020