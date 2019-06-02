Louie Jack Smith
March 28, 1925 - June 1, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Louie Jack Smith, went to meet his Lord and Savior, on Saturday, June 1, 2019. A Graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at North Atlanta Memorial Park, 5188 Winters Chapel Road, Doraville, Georgia. The Reverend Gard Ledford will officiate.
Jack was born on March 28, 1925 to the late Rosco and Annie Sewell Smith. Jack's mother and twin sister passed away shortly after his birth. He went to live with his maternal grandparents Oliver and Martha Sewell, in Montezuma, Georgia, where he grew up.
Jack graduated from Montezuma High School in 1943. He was drafted in the army following his graduation. After serving his country in World War II, he moved to Brookhaven, Georgia. Jack went to work in civil service at Dobbins Air Force Base in Marietta, Georgia. Also he joined The Air Force Reserves, retiring after 35, years as Chief Master Sgt.
In 1947, Jack Married Bobbie Jean Williamson. Bobbie passed away November, 2015. They were married 68 years. Jack was a kind and caring husband who loved his wife very much. They were devoted to each other. Jack attended Brookhaven Baptist Church for many years. His favorite hobby was playing tennis. Over the years, he met many good friends who shared his love for the game. Also, Jack had coffee twice a week with several close friends. He was well liked by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Early in 2016, Jack decided to move to Warner Robins to be near his sister-in-law, Martha W. Bowles and husband, Charles. He asks them to be his caregiver.
Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his grandparents, 2 sisters and 2 brothers.
His memory will forever be cherished by his niece, nephews, cousins, sister-in-law and brother-in-law.
Published in The Telegraph on June 2, 2019