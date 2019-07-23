Louis "Bud" Christian
January 12,1940 - July 21, 2019
Macon, GA- Louis "Bud" Lanier Christian, Sr., age 79, died July 21, 2019 at a local hospital. He was born in Twiggs County, January 12, 1940 to William Thomas Christian, Sr. and Evelyn Lanier Christian. He is survived by his son, Louis Lanier Christian, Jr. (Avon), two sisters, Vonceil C. NeSmith (Howard) and Dianne Christian, and two brothers, William Christian, Jr. (Shirley), and Reginald Christian (Patty).
Services will be held at Hart's on Cherry Street at 2:30PM, Wednesday, with visitation at 1:30PM. Reverend Terry Moseley will officiate. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park.
Prior to working, he graduated from Lanier High School for boys. Mr. Christian worked at Atlanta Gas Light Company and left to run his own Gulf station on Walnut Street, and later, on Vineville Ave. After closing his business, he worked at Robins Air Force Base for ten years before retiring. He was a member of Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 23, 2019