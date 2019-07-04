Louis L. Ivory
12/5/1946 - 06/28/2019
Marshallville, GA- Funeral Services for Mr. Louis L. Ivory will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:00 AM at Greater Cathedral of Praise First Born Church, Fort Valley.
He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted and loving wife of fifty years, Gloria Jean Sanders Ivory; five children Selena E. Brown, Regina C. (Kenneth) Butts,Timmy Sanders, Louis L. Ivory, Jr, and Crystal M. Ivory; two grandsons, Nicholas A. Brown and Caiden B. Ivory; three siblings, Essie M. Harris, Charles Ivory, and Missouri (Eugene) Lowe. A host of other relatives.
Edwards Funeral Home
Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019