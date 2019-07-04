Louis L. Ivory (1946 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Sorry for your loss may there be comfort in knowing that..."
    - BH
  • "No one can prepare you for a loss; it comes like a swift..."
    - Esther Brown
Service Information
C.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc.
409 Preston Street
Fort Valley, GA
31030
(478)-825-8848
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Cathedral of Praise First Born Church
Fort Valley, GA
Obituary
Louis L. Ivory
12/5/1946 - 06/28/2019
Marshallville, GA- Funeral Services for Mr. Louis L. Ivory will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, 11:00 AM at Greater Cathedral of Praise First Born Church, Fort Valley.
He leaves to cherish his memories a devoted and loving wife of fifty years, Gloria Jean Sanders Ivory; five children Selena E. Brown, Regina C. (Kenneth) Butts,Timmy Sanders, Louis L. Ivory, Jr, and Crystal M. Ivory; two grandsons, Nicholas A. Brown and Caiden B. Ivory; three siblings, Essie M. Harris, Charles Ivory, and Missouri (Eugene) Lowe. A host of other relatives.
Edwards Funeral Home


Published in The Telegraph on July 4, 2019
