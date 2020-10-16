Louis "June Bug" LesterOctober 07, 1961 - October 11, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Louis Lester. A Graveside Service will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Evergreen Cemetery located at 3000 Evergreen Drive, Macon, GA. 31206. Pastor Dexter A. Jordan will officiate. He leaves to cherish his memories his loving mother, Rose V. Hunter; father, Ulysses Lester; seven siblings and a host of other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at the Funeral Home. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow the CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.