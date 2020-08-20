1/1
MsGt. Louis Patrick Schirmer Ret Usaf
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MSgt. Louis Patrick Schirmer, USAF (Ret.)
August 12, 1959 - August 16, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Louis "Lou" Patrick Schirmer, 61, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory at 2:00 pm with Deacon Jim Roberge officiating.
Lou was born on August 12, 1959 in Indonesia to the late Louis Ernest Schirmer and Joan Mary (Ahern) Schirmer. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. Lou enjoyed working on old cars, reading and being a world traveler. He was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and the Florida Gators. Lou was a friend to so many and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his cousin, Patsy Schirmer of Sammamish, WA, and his many close friends.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook, leave a memorial tribute for the family and to view the video tribute. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.


View the online memorial for MSgt. Louis Patrick Schirmer, USAF (Ret.)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Service
02:00 PM
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved