MSgt. Louis Patrick Schirmer, USAF (Ret.)
August 12, 1959 - August 16, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Louis "Lou" Patrick Schirmer, 61, died on Sunday, August 16, 2020 at his residence. A celebration of life service will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory at 2:00 pm with Deacon Jim Roberge officiating.
Lou was born on August 12, 1959 in Indonesia to the late Louis Ernest Schirmer and Joan Mary (Ahern) Schirmer. He faithfully and honorably served his country in the United States Air Force, where he retired at the rank of Master Sergeant. Lou enjoyed working on old cars, reading and being a world traveler. He was a fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys and the Florida Gators. Lou was a friend to so many and will be greatly missed.
Left to cherish his memory is his cousin, Patsy Schirmer of Sammamish, WA, and his many close friends.
